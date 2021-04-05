Gal Gadot Cradles Baby Bump in Black Swimsuit, Says 'Working on Two Major Projects'

Actress Gal Gadot flaunted her growing baby bump on social media in a recent picture. She is seen sitting by the poolside and is seemingly reading a film script. Good news for fans that Gadot is working on ‘two major projects’ while she is set to embrace motherhood for a third time.

Gadot captioned the image, “Working… on two major projects (sic)."

Gadot also congratulated the team on her last release, Wonder Woman 1984 as it took home the Outstanding Action Performance by a stunt ensemble trophy at the SAG Awards.

Congratulating the team, Gadot wrote, “Huge CONGRATS to our unbelievable #WW84 stunt team for winning the Actor for Outstanding Action Performance by a stunt ensemble tonight at the @sagawards! They are the hardest working people in the bizz, amazing artists and athletes and not only were they such a huge part of this action packed film. But they were also crucial in keeping the cast and crew safe. We are so grateful for each and everyone of you and the incredible work you’ve put into this movie! Thank you all (sic)."

Gadot announced her pregnancy in a social media post on March 1.

On the work front, Gadot will see the release of her Netflix actioner Red Notice next. The movie co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.