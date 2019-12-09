Gal Gadot Debuts Golden Eagle Armour in Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer, Watch Here

Gal Gadot's much anticipated film Wonder Woman 1984 saw its premiere at CCXP in Brazil and the actress, along with the cast and crew, arrived at the venue to talk more about the upcoming film with the fans. The trailer of WW84 was also unveiled on YouTube by Warner Bros and Gadot's was the superhero film we were all waiting for.

The trailer pits Gadot's Wonder Woman against two enemies--The Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. While Kristen Wiig plays The Cheetah, Narcos fame Pedro Pascal will portray Maxwell. Interesting thing being that Gadot also debuts her golden eagle armour in the short clip that was unveiled on Sunday. Fans can't seem to wait for Gadot and her film to arrive in cinemas soon. She is seen meting out justice with her lasso and some of the action scenes will definitely blow you away.

We also get a few glimpses of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, who returns in this film for mysterious reasons following his death in 2017's Wonder Woman film.

Meanwhile, WW84 is set almost seventy years after the original film. “In this movie we find [Diana] in 1984 and [she] is quite lonely — she’s lost her friends and doing what she needs to do,” Gadot said at CCXP. “She’s helping mankind and saving them until something crazy happens to her,” reported arstechnica.com.

While the film releases on June 5, 2020. It is directed by Patty Jenkins. Check out the first trailer clip of Wonder Woman 1984 below:

