Gal Gadot Ecstatic as Wonder Woman 1984 Lights Up Burj Khalifa

Two days before the theatrical release of 'Wonder Woman 1984' in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a clip from the film lit up Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The film's stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig appeared on the world’s tallest building as part of a unique video experience to celebrate its release.

Viewers caught glimpses from the film's trailer on the building, which also displayed the release date as exciting music played in the background.

Gadot shared the video on Instagram and said, "This is unreal! #WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai."

Ahead of display on the Burj Khalifa, Gal Gadot said she was excited about the special occasion. "I'm so excited! Please take a photo and send it. I saw the model of what it should be looking like and it's insane. I'm so, so honored," she told Arab News.

The Israeli actress also expressed her thanks to the people of Dubai for giving her the chance to appear on the iconic structure, expressing her wishes to visit the UAE as soon as she’s able to. "I would love to (visit Dubai) and I wish all of you guys happy holidays and I wish you all health and happiness," she said.

While Jo Blankernburg's theme from the initial 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer, entitled 'The Magellan Matrix', accompanied the Burj Khalifa display, the film itself is scored by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.