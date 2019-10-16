Gal Gadot Hosts Sweet Birthday Dinner for Death on the Nile Co-Star Ali Fazal in London

After starring in Victoria and Abdul with Judi Dench, Ali Fazal has bagged yet another international project, this time with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. He will be seen alongside the Israeli actress in the latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's book Death on the Nile, being directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Ali, who turned 33 on October 15, was in London on his birthday. While his friends from India sent him warm wishes on his birthday, co-star Gal Gadot made sure the actor got to celebrate his day in a special way. She organised a surprise dinner for the actor last evening.

The actor took to social media posting an image with Gal and his other co-star Anette Benning and wrote a rather humbling and sweet note thanking them for a wonderful birthday.

He posted, "And the Birthday ended on a sweet and very co incidental plan manifested at this cute little place with some of my wonderful co actors #annettebening @gal_gadot . Thanks for that video Gal, i literally blew the light out of that frame. Also with me was maah dear friend aditya desai and sonali cozied up in a booth near the fire. i wana thank alll my friends and fans from across the globe who poured in with the wishes. I wish everyone wisdom in these dark times - words are often thrown about like shredded paper and so i ask of you to stop and ponder on the ones you use in lets say one day. They can change the world . I kid you not. My two bits. HAVE A GREAT OCTOBER . (I mean i’ll stil post its just.. sounded like a nice end so oct isnt over 😳 ) bye."

Girlfriend Richa Chadha also wished Ali with a special post on Instagram. Ali will also be seen in the second season of web series Mirzapur.

