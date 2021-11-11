Gal Gadot on Equal Pay as Male Stars in Red Notice: I'm a Feminist, Need to Walk the Walk Too

Gal Gadot takes centerstage in Netflix’s latest big ticket ‘Red Notice’; she matches wits with Ryan Reynolds and fights alongside Dwayne Johnson. In an interview with CNN News18, Gadot saysshe wasn’t intimidated or overwhelmed sparring onscreen with the best in the business. “We’ve worked together before, DJ and I did Fast and Furious (2009) together. We’ve been in touch for ten years. Ryan and I did a movie ‘Criminal’ (2016) and we’ve known each other since. They’re both wonderful, talented, sweet, smart, funny, fun to be with so the vibe was super delightful.”

‘Red Notice’ is a mockbuster made even more wry by Ryan Reynold’s many improvised quips. Gadot confesses she dissolved into giggles in multiple takes “mostly when Ryan improvised.”

“I’m very easy to break takes. It’s easy to make me laugh and Ryan noticed that and since the minute he noticed that he went all for it. So he was waiting for me around the corner every time to try and make me laugh. Which he did manage to do very well so yes it was a very, very funny environment to be on.”

In an interview to Entertainment Weekly director Rawson Marshall Thurber had said he was surprised by Gadot’s athleticism. She outshines Reynolds and Johnson in the pivotal fight scene, with ease in Versace and heels. “I don’t know what he (Rawson) was surprised by, thank you Rawson wherever you are. No, but I have the background, I started my career (with action) and I’m very much into action movies. I was a dancer for many years and I think dancing and fight sequences are very similar because it’s all choreography. You have to express yourself with your body and it gets easier the more you do it.”

Gal Gadot made headlines with the paycheck she drew for Red Notice. She was paid on par with her male co-stars, a reported $20 million. “I’m a feminist, and everyone who is not a feminist is a chauvinist. A feminist is someone who believes in equal right, equal pay and equal opportunities for everyone. I’m a big believer in that. It’s important that I just don’t talk the talk but I also walk the walk so I do what I can do. I’m happy that slowly we’re moving the needle forward. Basically in the most simple way I just believe that people who bring similar things to the table and put the same work should be paid the same," she says.

Red Notice will premiere in India on Netflix on 12 November.

