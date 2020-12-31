Gal Gadot Praises Bilkis Bano, Rakhi Sawant Opens up on Being Called a 'Bollywood Dancer'

Bilkis Dadi, the octogenarian who was the face of the months-long anti-citizenship law protest in the Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, has now found herself on Hollywood star Gal Gadot’s list of ‘My Personal Wonder Women’.

Read: Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff are Vacationing in Maldives, Setting Internet on Fire

Also read: Steven Soderbergh's Pandemic Thriller 'Contagion' to Return with a Sequel

In another news, during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant shared that there was a stigma attached to her after she featured in Bollywood songs. She was referred to as a 'Bollywood dancer' and many marriage proposals were rejected due to it.

Read: The Year Law Enforcement Agencies Probed Bollywood's Stars After a Mysterious Death

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'Ending the Year Snuggling and Cuddling' with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Also, T-Series is all set to announce the highly anticipated film featuring Ranbir Kapoor on New Year's. It is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. More details will come to light soon.

Read: Aanand L Rai Tests COVID-19 Positive, Filmmaker Says He's Not Feeling Any Symptoms

Also read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Visit Their New Juhu Apartment

Scroll through for more news and highlight of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Gal Gadot shared on social media how India's Bilkis Bano inspired her during 2020. Earlier this year, Bilkis, popularly known as the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, also featured in the Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.

Read: Gal Gadot Hails Shaheen Bagh's Activist Bilkis Bano as One of 'My Personal Wonder Women'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant revealed that although she did receive several marriage proposals in the past, boys and their families would take a step back as she was a dancer in Bollywood. “Just because someone works in the film industry, people judge that they are characterless,” said the actress.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: People Called Me Characterless for Being a Bollywood Dancer, Says Rakhi Sawant

Ranbir Kapoor has only recently confirmed that he has signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film which will go on the floors in the mid of 2021. More details will come to light come New Year's.

Read: Massive Buzz Around Ranbir Kapoor's Heroine in Sandeep Reddy Vanga Directorial

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday said playing the role of a living national icon in Mary Kom put a load on her, adding that it is an experience that will always stay with her.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Says 'Mary Kom' was Physically and Emotionally Demanding

Kriti Sanon got infected with the novel coronavirus earlier in December. She has recently recovered from it and has been venturing out in Mumbai among others. In a social media post, she shared how she is getting her strength back post Covid recovery.

Read: Here's How Kriti Sanon is Getting Her Strength Back Post Covid Recovery

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.