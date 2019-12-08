Wonder Woman 1984 is anticipated to be one helluva ride and Gal Gadot comes all guns blazing in the first look teaser of the film. The film's official poster released earlier this year had Gadot dressed in a golden armour however, it does not feature in the short clip unveiled on social media on Saturday. It was in lead up to the trailer launch on Sunday, which will be live streamed on Twitter too. Film cast and crew will unveil the trailer at the Wonder Woman panel at CCXP min Brazil on Sunday.

The new film will place Wonder Woman in the 1980s, where she will face Diana’s (played by Gadot) iconic adversary, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Read: Wonder Woman 1984 Poster: Gal Gadot Looks Fiery in New Golden Suit and Zachary Levi Loves It

The teaser of WW84 has Wonder Woman flying around using her lasso, as she looks to be on a mission. The film looks similar in tone with the first installment and is set in a past period. The teaser is also backed by retro music, which pulls one in on the action. Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, who also helmed the first film in 2017. The new film releases on June 5, 2020.

Reacting to the teaser, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has recently joined the DC universe with Black Adam, commented on Gadot's Insta profile, "Serve it up sistah. Gonna be BIG!! (sic)".

Read: You Might See Me In A Bollywood Movie Someday, Says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Check out the first teaser of WW84 below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.