Gal Gadot Shares Adorable Family Pic After Welcoming Third Baby Girl

Gal Gadot announced the news of the new addition to her family, a baby girl, with a sweet photo. She and her husband Jaron Varsano have named her Daniella.

Gadot welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Daniella, with her husband Jaron Varsano. The two are also parents to nine-year-old daughter Alma and four-year-old daughter Maya. The Wonder Woman star took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans along with a family photo.

She wrote in the caption, “My sweet family I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired ) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG."

Jaron posted the same photo on his Instagram page and wrote, “And now we are (five). So happy and grateful. My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from many film industry personalities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, January Jones and Kate Hudson.

On the work front, Gadot was last seen in Wonder Woman 1984, which Warner Bros released simultaneously in theaters and OTT. She also has Netflix film Red Notice set for release in which she features with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here