Gal Gadot Shares an ‘Embarrassing Video’ With Kristen Wiig From Wonder Woman 1984 Sets

Gal Gadot shared a new video with Kristen Wiig for those who missed her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress appeared virtually on the talk show to promote her upcoming superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 directed by Patty Jenkins. The sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman also stars Kristen Wiig as DC Comics supervillain Cheetah.

Gal and Kristen, in the silly video, ran around, danced, kicked their feet and flipped their hair together while singing about how much fun they were having. The 35-year-old added that long before COVID-19 , shooting over eight months for the film in five different locations, she saw Kristen 'doing these crazy things but also being her'.

While sharing the video, the Israel born actress wrote, “Long before Covid, filming WW84 for endless hours and countless days, Kristen and I finally lost it... yet found each other. In case you missed its premiere on Fallon tonight, I hope you enjoy this embarrassing video and maybe, if you really love it, we will fulfil our lifelong dream of releasing an album together some day... #KristenWiig #WW84.”

Gal also ate Taco Bell with Kristen for the first time. Her eyes grew wider as she bit into a taco and savoured the flavour. She gushed about working with the American actress and asserted that they adore each other. Gal said about Kristen that they had a crazy instant connection. She mentioned Kristen is fun and open and she made the experience delightful for her.

Host Jimmy Fallon later introduced Gal and Kristen's low-budget music video’s world premiere. When Gal was asked by Jimmy to speak about Wonder Woman 1984, she said that making the movie was “laborious and very long.” It is the most ambitious movie Gal ever got to make and action for real.

Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere on Christmas Day on HBO Max and in theaters.