Gal Gadot Shares Sneak Peek Into Set Life in Covid Era

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot says shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic came with lots of sacrifices, adding that the crew was sequestered for the entire duration.

The actress took to Instagram to reflect on her experience of working in the Covid-19 era after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming heist film, "Red Notice", which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

"Now that I'm back home I've had time to reflect on the past couple of months shooting #RedNotice. In order to get back to work during the pandemic, came with a lot of sacrifices especially from our amazing crew," Gadot wrote.

"We had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from set. The crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked their butts off so we can all deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. I'm always aware of the fact that things are impactful and special only when there's a collective force behind it. This one was for sure that. Thank you so much RedNotice crew. Thank you @rawsonthurber and my amazing co stars @therock and @vancityreynolds Can't wait for all of you to see the movie!!!! It's so damn good #ittakesavillage," she added.

The film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

The actress also shared several pictures, one with her lead co-stars, one with her team, one with the director, and several of her in action on the set.

Meanwhile, the actress is awaiting the release of the sequel of her superhit superhero film "Wonder Woman". The film, titled "Wonder Woman 1984", was due to release earlier this year but got pushed owing to the Covid crisis.

She is also set to reunite with director Patty Jenkins for a historical drama based on the life of famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

"As you might have heard, I teamed up with Patty Jenkins and Leata Kalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she's never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera...We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women," she posted on Instagram after announcement of the project in October.