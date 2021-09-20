Gal Gadot Shares This Video from Wonder Woman Sets to Wish Happy Batman Day

September 18 was celebrated as the Batman Day by DC Comics, and Gal Gadot who happens to be one of the actors associated with the DC Studios made sure that she celebrated the occasion in her own way. The actor known for playing Wonder Woman for the big screen, shared a video on her Instagram handle on Saturday as she celebrated Batman Day.

Gadot posted a video from the Wonder Woman sets where she was dressed in her superhero costume. However, she was seen wearing a Batman mask. As she adjusted the Batman mask, Gadot was seen enjoying her new look. The actor’s makeup artist is also seen approaching her, who applied some lip colour on Gadot’s face. Captioning the video, Gadot wrote, “Bringing out my inner bat. Happy Batman day! Batman day 2021."

The video has been viewed over 5.4 million times since it was posted on the social media platform. Commenting on the Instagram post one user complimented Gadot and wrote, “Batwoman at its finest.” One user commented with a portmanteau inspired by Gadot’s on-screen character and the Batman and wrote, “Wonderbat.”

Another user commented that they were not aware of Batman day and wrote, “Didn’t even know that was a thing, but happy Batman day.”

Batman Day is an annual tradition started by DC Comics. Fans of the superhero share their memories and favourite Batman moments on social media on this day. This year, fans are also looking forward to the trailer of the upcoming Batman movie. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman will see actor Robert Pattinson playing the eponymous role, while Zoë Kravitz will be playing the role of Catwoman.

Reeves also posted a tweet on Batman Day to wish the fans of the comic character. “Wow, I have been away so long. Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say Happy Batman Day. Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at DC FanDome. (Sorry about the messy desk)" wrote Reeves.

Wow, I have been away so long…! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay ! Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome ! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) #TheBatman @TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ye0u1xQo65— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 18, 2021

The Batman movie is speculated to release in 2022.

