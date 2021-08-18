Gal Gadot Shows How She Juggles Work and Mom Duties with Latest Post

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot may be known to the world as Wonder Woman, but when the cameras go off the actress takes up the 24×7 role of working as a mother. The Israeli actor’s latest Instagram post proves just that. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actress shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she shared with her 60 million followers a glimpse of her backstage mom duties. As the actress was getting her hair and make-up done, she was also pumping breast milk.

Gadot was seen wearing a white robe with a printed cape draped over her shoulders in the picture. Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Just me, backstage, being a mom.”

The actress is mother to three daughters, Alma Varsano, 9, Maya Varsano 4, and the youngest being one-month-old Daniella Varsano. Gadot has been married to Yaron Varsano, a real estate developer since 2008. The picture comes after celebrities and organisations world over celebrated the World Breastfeeding week from August 1 to August 7.

Gadot’s fans and followers appreciated the picture that shows the real side of being a woman and moreover a mother who juggles her work routine with that of her motherly duties. Israeli actress and mother Rona-Lee Shimon dubbed Gadot as “Queen” in the comments section of the Instagram post. American filmmaker Rawson Thurber also commented on the Instagram post and wrote, “The pump is real.” A fan of the actor commended Gadot and wrote, “You go Wonder Wo-Mom.”

Gadot often introduces her followers on social media with her family pictures. In an earlier Instagram post on June 29 the actress shared the picture perfect family portrait as she welcomed her third daughter Daniella. The Instagram post showed the newborn baby surrounded by her two sisters and parents as they all smiled for the picture. The caption read, “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) . We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG”

The actress will next be seen in Red Notice with Dwyane Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

