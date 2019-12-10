Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Gal Gadot Suffers Spine Injuries Filming Wonder Woman 1984

Although Gal Gadot is proud of her work, she says she really suffered for her art to help bring director Patty Jenkins' vision to life in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

IANS

Updated:December 10, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gal Gadot Suffers Spine Injuries Filming Wonder Woman 1984
Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram

Actress Gal Gadot walked away from the set of the upcoming "Wonder Woman" sequel with a few "spine injuries" after struggling to say no to performing her own stunts for director Patty Jenkins.

Gadot reprises her role as Amazonian warrior princess Diana Prince and her titular alter ego in "Wonder Woman 1984", which features the star pulling off a number of high-octane action sequences, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Professionals from the Cirque du Soleil entertainment troupe were called in to tackle the more dangerous stunts, but many of the cuts fans will see onscreen are all Gadot.

"We shut down Penn Ave. in Washington D.C., which was just (by) itself incredible. And then we had wires, rigs, for kilometers, for miles, so I can run in the same speed that Usain Bolt ran in the Olympics."

Although Gadot is proud of her work, she says she really suffered for her art to help bring Jenkins' vision to life.

Gadot said: "She's one of my very best, closest friends and it's hard for me to say no to her. Also, she has a great will. I'll find myself trying to negotiate my stance with Patty and she'd be like, 'Yeah, yeah yeah, I see what you're saying, I know, but don't you think it's going to be so much better if...?' Those were the moments where I was like, 'Argh...!'."

"(Those were) the physical moments, because it is hard, and I have found myself with many different spine injuries because (we've been) shooting this movie, for real. But at the same time, it's worth it. And watching the movie now a few times, it's totally, totally worth it," she added.

Gadot and Jenkins kicked off the promotional tour for the superhero blockbuster at this weekend's (December 08) Comic Con Expo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where fans were treated to the debut of the movie's first full trailer.

"Wonder Woman 1984", co-starring Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, and Chris Pine, will open in theatres in June, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram