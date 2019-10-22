Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 First Trailer Release Date Announced
Wonder Woman 1984 will star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal in lead roles, set to release on June 5, 2020.
Image: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Instagram
Wonder Woman fans have been waiting long and hard for details of the next film. The sequel titled Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release next year. As the date draws closer the big question on everyone's mind has been when they would be treated with the film's trailer.
It has come to light that Wonder Woman 1984's trailer is set to make its first appearance in December at the CCXP aka the Comic-Con Experience. The convention which is similar to the San Diego Comic-Con is held in Brazil every year.
Fans had expected the film's trailer to drop at the San Diego Comic-Con but director Patty Jenkins had stated that they were holding off the film's marketing campaign until December. The campaign will be focussed on by Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal.
Chris Pine will be seen reprising his role as Steve Trevor although his revival remains to be revealed. Wiig and Pascal will be portraying Minerva Ann aka Cheetah and Maxwell Lord.
Talking about her character Gal Gadot told EW, "Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen. We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it."
The film will also star Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright reprising their roles from the previous film. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to release on June 5, 2020.
