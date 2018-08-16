GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gali Guleiyan: Manoj Bajpayee Looks Intense in the First Poster of the Psychological Thriller; See It Here

Manoj Bajpayee shared the first look of his upcoming film 'Gali Guleiyan', for which he was feted with the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2018.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2018, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gali Guleiyan: Manoj Bajpayee Looks Intense in the First Poster of the Psychological Thriller; See It Here
Manoj Bajpayee shared the first look of his upcoming film 'Gali Guleiyan', for which he was feted with the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2018.
Loading...
Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared the first look of his upcoming film Gali Guleiyan, for which he was feted with the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2018.

The Satya actor on Thursday took to his Twitter account and unveiled the poster of the film.

He tweeted: "Presenting the first poster of my highly acclaimed film 'Gali Guleiyan' releasing September 7. This gem of a film is far bigger in content and excellence in all departments. Please spread the word. It matters."





In the poster, the 49-year-old actor looks like an intense person who seems to be lost and confused, suggesting that film will be different and will have a strong story line.

Manoj is portraying the role of a man trapped within the walls and alleys of old Delhi and his own mind in the film.

Talking about the character, the actor said: "What attracted me to 'Gali Guleiyan' was the content, which looks at the other 'claustrophobic' side of the colourful picture that several movies have manifested of old Delhi in the past."

Directed by Dipesh Jain, the film which also features actors Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away

Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...