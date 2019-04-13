English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Throne Season 8: What to Expect and Where to Watch the Final Season
Based on the latest leaks, rumours and hours of gorging GoT fan theories, we are assured of a few things that will take place in season 8.
A still of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) from Game of Thrones.
Swaying swords, battles and brutal bloodshed, come April 14 and the date will give millions of Game of Thrones fans a closure to their two-year-long wait. The date marks the premiere of season 8 of Game of Thrones, which possibly is the most talked about TV show right now.
The show has been subjected to multiple leaks around character arcs and the plot in general. The final season will take us back to Westeros, probably where winter has finally come. As this will be the final season of the series, most of the anticipation is due to the closing arcs and how creators David Benioff and DB Weiss give closure to the audience.
What to Expect
Based on the latest leaks, rumours and hours of gorging GoT fan theories, we are assured of a few things that will take place in season 8.
Courtesy of trailers and clips that have been released officially, we know that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen make it to Winterfell. In an interview, Emilia Clarke also revealed that her character Daenerys will meet with the Stark siblings, Arya and Sansa early on in the season. It is probable that an early episode will feature a scene with all the Starks reuniting. Following the death of Ned Stark, this would be the first time that the Stark siblings will share the same roof. It is sure to be an emotional reconciliation when Jon, Bran, Sansa and Arya come together.
With Daenerys and her two dragons - Drogon and Rhaegal - in Winterfell, the three have surely travelled a long way.
Also, season 8 is expected to be heavy on some of the key theories surrounding the plot of the series. Bran and Sam know about Jon Snow’s lineage and this is something that they might want to reveal to him as soon as possible. Upon which, things might get heated up between Jon and Daenerys. Or, it can also be the other way round. After Daenerys learns about Jon's parentage, we might see him riding Rhaegal.
Picking up from Season 7, we will definitely see Night King leading his Army of the Dead to the south of The Wall. The first habitable place in the area is the Last Hearth, which, according to rumours, will face the wrath of the Night King early on. With the Ice Dragon by their side, it will be interesting to see how the dead battles with the living, and if there is a face-off between Daenerys's two surviving dragons and Viserion, the one she's lost to the Night King.
If you're an ardent fan, you'd be aware that there's no such thing as a happy ending in the universe of Game of Thrones.
Where to Watch
In India the show will premiere on April 15 at 6:30am. It will be live streamed on Hotstar Premium. It can also be viewed a day later (April 16) on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD at 10:30pm.
The season has a total of six episodes which will be aired one by one, every Sunday (Monday for India), till May 20.
