English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones 8: Bran Stark's 'Waiting for an Old Friend' is the Internet's Favourite Meme Right Now
The Game of Thrones meme fest has begun, and Bran Stark is at the centre of it.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
As expected, season 8 began with a plethora of cathartic reunions and introductions that sent the Game of Thrones fandom into a frenzy. There were some expected meetups, Sansa Stark meeting Daenarys Targaryen for the first time, Arya meeting her supposed half-brother Jon Snow after 6 seasons, Jon meeting old friend Samwell Tarly.
But this is Game of Thrones we are talking about, and there ought to be some things no one had expected. The first episode of season 8 threw up some sarcastic, some heartwarming as well as some ominous moments, and the internet has already picked their favourite ones as material for memes.
Read: Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
In an extremely important scene from the first episode of Game of Thrones, Bran accidentally catches Jaime Lannister and his sister, Cersei, having sex in a tower at Winterfell. To keep their incestuous affair a secret, Jaime pushes poor Bran out of the tower, causing the boy to fall several feet below. Bran survives the fall but is paralyzed, and that sets a series of events in motion, with him he ending up becoming the Three-Eyed Raven, who can see the past and the future.
That incident has now come back to haunt Jaime, which has led to the plethora of memes on Bran Stark. The only surviving Stark boy is definitely at the centre of the memes being shared actively by the GoT fandom. His poker face demeanour is the perfect backdrop for sassy statements. Almost any smart statement can fit on his photo.
Here are some of them:
Follow @News18Movies for more
But this is Game of Thrones we are talking about, and there ought to be some things no one had expected. The first episode of season 8 threw up some sarcastic, some heartwarming as well as some ominous moments, and the internet has already picked their favourite ones as material for memes.
Read: Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
In an extremely important scene from the first episode of Game of Thrones, Bran accidentally catches Jaime Lannister and his sister, Cersei, having sex in a tower at Winterfell. To keep their incestuous affair a secret, Jaime pushes poor Bran out of the tower, causing the boy to fall several feet below. Bran survives the fall but is paralyzed, and that sets a series of events in motion, with him he ending up becoming the Three-Eyed Raven, who can see the past and the future.
That incident has now come back to haunt Jaime, which has led to the plethora of memes on Bran Stark. The only surviving Stark boy is definitely at the centre of the memes being shared actively by the GoT fandom. His poker face demeanour is the perfect backdrop for sassy statements. Almost any smart statement can fit on his photo.
Here are some of them:
Bran all of ep 1 season 8, #GameOfThrones #BranStark— dany california❁ (@reallysuspended) April 15, 2019
but rly pic.twitter.com/LkWZhaRGZF
#BranStark bringing his best "Blue Steel" look to Season 8 #BlueSteelBran pic.twitter.com/F9TgYUn30X— The Pop 🗯 (@ThePop_Network) April 15, 2019
Waiting for bae to answer my texts like:#BranStark pic.twitter.com/Po5FIp8nyH— Elena Roselli (@WhatsernElena) April 15, 2019
Back in the day, When I came home at 4am and my dad is there, I'm like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Vi5OiakIff— First of Her Name (@ImpsDelights) April 15, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Finland: From Suicide Hotspot to World's Happiest Country
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Global Launch Likely on May 14: Everything You Need to Know
- Avengers Star Robert Downey Jr Bows to Indian Fans, Says He Will Visit the Country Soon
- Ride Hailing App MAuto Puts Transgenders, Hijab-Clad Women in the Driver’s Seat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results