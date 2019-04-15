SPONSORED BY
Game of Thrones 8: Bran Stark's 'Waiting for an Old Friend' is the Internet's Favourite Meme Right Now

The Game of Thrones meme fest has begun, and Bran Stark is at the centre of it.

Updated:April 15, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Game of Thrones 8: Bran Stark's 'Waiting for an Old Friend' is the Internet's Favourite Meme Right Now
As expected, season 8 began with a plethora of cathartic reunions and introductions that sent the Game of Thrones fandom into a frenzy. There were some expected meetups, Sansa Stark meeting Daenarys Targaryen for the first time, Arya meeting her supposed half-brother Jon Snow after 6 seasons, Jon meeting old friend Samwell Tarly.

But this is Game of Thrones we are talking about, and there ought to be some things no one had expected. The first episode of season 8 threw up some sarcastic, some heartwarming as well as some ominous moments, and the internet has already picked their favourite ones as material for memes.

Read: Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair

In an extremely important scene from the first episode of Game of Thrones, Bran accidentally catches Jaime Lannister and his sister, Cersei, having sex in a tower at Winterfell. To keep their incestuous affair a secret, Jaime pushes poor Bran out of the tower, causing the boy to fall several feet below. Bran survives the fall but is paralyzed, and that sets a series of events in motion, with him he ending up becoming the Three-Eyed Raven, who can see the past and the future.

That incident has now come back to haunt Jaime, which has led to the plethora of memes on Bran Stark. The only surviving Stark boy is definitely at the centre of the memes being shared actively by the GoT fandom. His poker face demeanour is the perfect backdrop for sassy statements. Almost any smart statement can fit on his photo.

Here are some of them:













