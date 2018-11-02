English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game Of Thrones 8: First Look Shows Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryan Battle Ready
The Targaryens are ready and waiting.
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke. (Image: Instagram/Jon Snow)
The first official image from the sets of Game of Thrones Season 8 has made it to the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s first November issue.
In the image, the blockbuster HBO show’s lead actors, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) hold each other as they look fiercely into the camera. Dressed in thick fur coats and gloves, they look ready for the final battle against the army of the dead, now that winter is finally here.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the actors shot extensively for 10 months to create the six episodes of the final season, which are expected to air in the summer of 2019. Why did it take so long? In making sure that everything is perfect, or at least as close to it as is humanly possible.
“It’s relentless; scenes that would have been a one-day shoot five years ago are now a five-day shoot. They want to get it right. They want to shoot everything every single way so they have options,” Harington said in the interview.
“[Camera] checks take longer, costumes are a bit better, hair and makeup a bit sharper — every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of ‘this is it.’ Everything feels more intense,” Clarke added.
Elaborating on the grand climax, the show’s co-executive producer Bryan Cogman said, “It’s about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death.”
“It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head,” he added.
The first official photo from #GameOfThrones' final season is here! 😱 How do you end the biggest show on TV? Blood, sweat, and lots of tears. Get behind-the-scenes details in our exclusive report from the set. 📷: Helen Sloan/HBO
