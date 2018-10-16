English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones 8: Peter Dinklage Drops Hint About Tyrion Lannister’s Fate
Unlike previous seasons, the makers of Game Of Thrones have kept everything about season eight a secret.
Unlike previous seasons, the makers of Game Of Thrones have kept everything about season eight a secret.
Loading...
Unlike previous seasons, the makers of Game Of Thrones have kept everything about season eight a secret. However, the fans know that it’s a show where anybody can die anytime but there are a few characters they don’t want to see dead. Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage, is definitely one of them.
In a recent interview, Dinklage was asked what he feels about Tyrion at the end of the series? Vulture has quoted him saying, "I feel very, very — I’m trying to find the right word. I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is —death can be a great way out."
Now, this has led fans to wonder if he meant that Tyrion will die in the end. Although as an explanation, the publication mentioned that 'with this Dinklage did not suggest that Tyrion dies at the end, but rather his attempt to leave open the possibility that the character might meet that fate'.
Talking more about his character, he said, "The beauty of Tyrion is that he grew out of that mode in a couple of seasons and developed a strong sense of responsibility. Not morality, because he always had that, but what to do with his intelligence."
Peter won the Supporting Actor Emmy for Game of Thrones and will next be seen in HBO’s My Dinner With Hervé, as late Fantasy Island star Hervé Villechaize. The eighth and final season of GoT premieres next year.
In a recent interview, Dinklage was asked what he feels about Tyrion at the end of the series? Vulture has quoted him saying, "I feel very, very — I’m trying to find the right word. I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is —death can be a great way out."
Now, this has led fans to wonder if he meant that Tyrion will die in the end. Although as an explanation, the publication mentioned that 'with this Dinklage did not suggest that Tyrion dies at the end, but rather his attempt to leave open the possibility that the character might meet that fate'.
Talking more about his character, he said, "The beauty of Tyrion is that he grew out of that mode in a couple of seasons and developed a strong sense of responsibility. Not morality, because he always had that, but what to do with his intelligence."
Peter won the Supporting Actor Emmy for Game of Thrones and will next be seen in HBO’s My Dinner With Hervé, as late Fantasy Island star Hervé Villechaize. The eighth and final season of GoT premieres next year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Last Weekend was the Worst for Bollywood Releases in a Long Time
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Make It Official on Instagram; See Picture
- Winning is my Only Objective, Experts Decide Who’s the Best: Modric
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...