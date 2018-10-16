GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 5:44 PM IST
Game of Thrones 8: Peter Dinklage Drops Hint About Tyrion Lannister’s Fate
Unlike previous seasons, the makers of Game Of Thrones have kept everything about season eight a secret.
Unlike previous seasons, the makers of Game Of Thrones have kept everything about season eight a secret. However, the fans know that it’s a show where anybody can die anytime but there are a few characters they don’t want to see dead. Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage, is definitely one of them.

In a recent interview, Dinklage was asked what he feels about Tyrion at the end of the series? Vulture has quoted him saying, "I feel very, very — I’m trying to find the right word. I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is —death can be a great way out."

Now, this has led fans to wonder if he meant that Tyrion will die in the end. Although as an explanation, the publication mentioned that 'with this Dinklage did not suggest that Tyrion dies at the end, but rather his attempt to leave open the possibility that the character might meet that fate'.

Talking more about his character, he said, "The beauty of Tyrion is that he grew out of that mode in a couple of seasons and developed a strong sense of responsibility. Not morality, because he always had that, but what to do with his intelligence."

Peter won the Supporting Actor Emmy for Game of Thrones and will next be seen in HBO’s My Dinner With Hervé, as late Fantasy Island star Hervé Villechaize. The eighth and final season of GoT premieres next year.
