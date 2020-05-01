MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Game of Thrones Actor BJ Hogg, a Lannister Bannerman, Dies at the Age of 65

Game of Thrones Actor BJ Hogg, a Lannister Bannerman, Dies at the Age of 65

In Game of Thrones, BJ Hogg played a bannerman of House Lannister, Addam Marbrand, in the first season. He was also seen on the first and third seasons of The Fall.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Share this:

BJ Hogg, a Northern Irish comedy actor who starred as a Lannister bannerman in first season of Game of Thrones has passed away at the age of 65. The cause of his death is still not known.

According to a report on BBC, the news of his death was confirmed by his agent Geoff Stanton. He said, "He was such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor. His family must be devastated and my heart goes out to them. He was just one of the nicest people I know, or knew - he is going to be such a loss."

BJ was most popular for playing Big Mervyn in the BBC Northern Ireland series Give My Head Peace for 20 years. The show's team paid tribute to the actor upon his death with a statement that read, "BJ is part of the Give My Head Peace family. He was a fine actor, a great colleague, and a true friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan and daughter Abigail at this time."

Born in Lisburn in 1955, his career on stage and screen in Northern Ireland spanned almost four decades. Hogg also appeared in several high-profile TV series including episodes of The Fall and Game of Thrones. In Game of Thrones Season 1, BJ played a bannerman of House Lannister, Addam Marbrand.

Member of Hole in the Wall Gang tweeted about his death and paid tribute to the actor. The tweet read, "Everybody associated with #GiveMyHeadPeace is shocked and heartbroken by the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague BJ Hogg. We’ve lost a member of the family. Thanks for all the laughs BJ."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,014,922

    +18,952*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,269,667

    +59,683*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,021,185

    +35,228*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,560

    +5,503*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres