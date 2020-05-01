Game of Thrones Actor BJ Hogg, a Lannister Bannerman, Dies at the Age of 65

BJ Hogg, a Northern Irish comedy actor who starred as a Lannister bannerman in first season of Game of Thrones has passed away at the age of 65. The cause of his death is still not known.

According to a report on BBC, the news of his death was confirmed by his agent Geoff Stanton. He said, "He was such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor. His family must be devastated and my heart goes out to them. He was just one of the nicest people I know, or knew - he is going to be such a loss."

BJ was most popular for playing Big Mervyn in the BBC Northern Ireland series Give My Head Peace for 20 years. The show's team paid tribute to the actor upon his death with a statement that read, "BJ is part of the Give My Head Peace family. He was a fine actor, a great colleague, and a true friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan and daughter Abigail at this time."

Born in Lisburn in 1955, his career on stage and screen in Northern Ireland spanned almost four decades. Hogg also appeared in several high-profile TV series including episodes of The Fall and Game of Thrones. In Game of Thrones Season 1, BJ played a bannerman of House Lannister, Addam Marbrand.

Member of Hole in the Wall Gang tweeted about his death and paid tribute to the actor. The tweet read, "Everybody associated with #GiveMyHeadPeace is shocked and heartbroken by the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague BJ Hogg. We’ve lost a member of the family. Thanks for all the laughs BJ."

