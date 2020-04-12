MOVIES

Game of Thrones Actor Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson, Wife Expecting First Child

The strongman-turned-actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he and his wife, trainer Kelsey Henson are pregnant.

  PTI
  Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
"Game of Thrones" actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in the hit fantasy series, is set to become father for the first time.

The strongman-turned-actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he and his wife, trainer Kelsey Henson are pregnant.

"Swipe right to see gender of the mini me!" Bjornsson captioned a series of photos along with Henson.


Henson too shared the same pictures on her Instagram.


"Swipe to find out-Boy or Girl!?" she wrote.

The couple is expecting a boy.



Bjornsson and Henson tied the knot in 2018 in the actor's native Iceland.

