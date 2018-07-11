GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Game of Thrones Actor Jason Momoa to Star In New Sci-fi Series

The 'Khal' Jason Momoa will be seen playing a part in director Francis Lawrence's See

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2018, 6:22 PM IST
Los Angeles: Actor Jason Momoa aka Khal Drogo of Game Of Thrones, has been selected to star in an Apple-produced science fiction series See.

Momoa will play a fearless warrior, leader and guardian Baba Voss in the series, reports variety.com.

Penned by Oscar-nominee Steven Knight, See is described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future.

Momoa has also been seen in Justice League, for which he faced a lot of criticism.

See is being directed by Francis Lawrence.

