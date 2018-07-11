English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Game of Thrones Actor Jason Momoa to Star In New Sci-fi Series
The 'Khal' Jason Momoa will be seen playing a part in director Francis Lawrence's See
The 'Khal' Jason Momoa will be seen playing a part in director Francis Lawrence's See
Los Angeles: Actor Jason Momoa aka Khal Drogo of Game Of Thrones, has been selected to star in an Apple-produced science fiction series See.
Momoa will play a fearless warrior, leader and guardian Baba Voss in the series, reports variety.com.
Penned by Oscar-nominee Steven Knight, See is described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future.
Momoa has also been seen in Justice League, for which he faced a lot of criticism.
See is being directed by Francis Lawrence.
