Game of Thrones Actor Joel Fry to Play Jasper in Emma Stone’s Disney Live-Action Film Cruella

Joel Fry has boarded the cast of Disney's live-action adaptation of Cruella, which stars Emma Stone in the title role.

According to Variety, the actor will play the role of Jasper, who along with his partner Horace kidnaps the 101 Dalmatians for Cruella.

Fry's acting credits include Danny Boyle's recent film Yesterday and playing Hizdahr zo Loraq on HBO’s blockbuster show Game of Thrones.

Paul Walter Hauser is already announced to play Horace. Stone will play Cruella De Vil, the infamous villain in what is being touted as an origin story, set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe. The film also stars Emma Thompson in an important role.

I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is helming the live-action take on the 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians. Tony McNamara has penned the most recent script. Andrew Gunn is producing with Marc Platt and Kristin Burr.

Cruella is slated to release on December 23, 2020.

Meanwhile, Fry who has also featured in Simon Amstell’s 2018 film Benjamin, will next be seen alongside Olivia Munn, Freida Pinto and Sam Claflin in Dean Craig’s romantic comedy Love, Wedding, Repeat, which is being distributed by Netflix.

