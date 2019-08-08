Game of Thrones Actor Joel Fry to Play Jasper in Emma Stone’s Disney Live-Action Film Cruella
Joel Fry will play Jasper in the live-action adaptation, who along with his partner Horace kidnaps the 101 Dalmatians for Cruella.
Image: Twitter/Joel Fry
Joel Fry has boarded the cast of Disney's live-action adaptation of Cruella, which stars Emma Stone in the title role.
According to Variety, the actor will play the role of Jasper, who along with his partner Horace kidnaps the 101 Dalmatians for Cruella.
Fry's acting credits include Danny Boyle's recent film Yesterday and playing Hizdahr zo Loraq on HBO’s blockbuster show Game of Thrones.
Paul Walter Hauser is already announced to play Horace. Stone will play Cruella De Vil, the infamous villain in what is being touted as an origin story, set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe. The film also stars Emma Thompson in an important role.
I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is helming the live-action take on the 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians. Tony McNamara has penned the most recent script. Andrew Gunn is producing with Marc Platt and Kristin Burr.
Cruella is slated to release on December 23, 2020.
Meanwhile, Fry who has also featured in Simon Amstell’s 2018 film Benjamin, will next be seen alongside Olivia Munn, Freida Pinto and Sam Claflin in Dean Craig’s romantic comedy Love, Wedding, Repeat, which is being distributed by Netflix.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out of Car to Click Selfies With Australian Fans Waiting For Him in Freezing Cold
- Salman Khan's Dabangg Colleague Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Go on a Desi Lunch Date in Guyana Ahead of India-West Indies ODI
- Hesson Announces Departure From Kings XI Punjab Amid Links to India Job
- Didn't Disrespect Arsenal, Says Laurent Koscielny After Transfer Row