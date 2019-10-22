Game of Thrones Actor Joseph Mawle Joins Lord Of the Rings Series as Villain
The fantasy series, which hails from writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay and director JA Bayona, is set in Middle-earth and explores new story lines preceding JRR Tolkien's 'The Fellowship of the Ring'.
Game of Thrones star Joseph Mawle has joined the team of Amazon Studios' upcoming Lord Of The Rings series in the role of main villain.
Mawle joins previously announced cast members Will Poulter and Markella Kavenagh.
The fantasy series, which hails from writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and director J.A. Bayona, is set in Middle-earth and explores new story lines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring.
No details about the characters are being revealed but it is believed that Mawle will play the series' lead villain, Oren, opposite Poulter's young hero Beldor and female lead Tyra (Kavenagh), reports deadline.com.
Amazon went big with the talent search for the ambitious project, looking for actors around the world with casting directors in the US, UK and Australia.
The Lord of the Rings series is produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.
Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland, New Zealand soon.
According to some sources, the budget of project could hit $1 billion, after considering the production costs, visual effects and the cast and creative teams. Amazon bought the global rights to the property by paying around $250 million.
