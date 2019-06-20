Game of Thrones Actor Kit Harington Returns Home from Rehabilitation Centre
Kit Harington has come back home from the rehabilitation facility where he had entered after HBO's popular show 'Game of Thrones' ended in May 2019. The actor was spotted on the streets of London in a summery outfit.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie during the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" in New York. (Image: Reuters)
After entering a rehabilitation facility in a small town of Connecticut for some days, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has returned back to his home in London. Harington was spotted walking around the English capital recently, and he looked healthier and happier, reported E! News.
A few pictures of the actor doing rounds on social media show him dressed in a summery outfit as he sported a pair of jeans and a blue T-shirt. According to a source, the 32-year-old actor left the treatment centre about a week ago and is back home to his wife Rose Leslie, who was also part of the HBO series with Harington.
As reported by eonline.com, a source revealed about Harington's stint at the facility when he said, "He's feeling a bit better and forging ahead. It was a positive experience for him to get away and be able to recharge without the day to day stressors and outside influences. He got some clarity and is feeling hopeful. He learned a lot about himself and is very focused on feeling better."
See pictures of Harington on the streets of London here:
"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," his representative confirmed at that time. A source later told E! News that the conclusion of the show affected the actor. He was dealing with feelings of grief and sadness. "He has felt lost since the show ended. It was his life for so long and the realization that it is over has caused a lot of stress and despair," a source explained.
After a 8-year-long journey, the final season of Game of Thrones concluded on May 19. Harington was associated with the series from the very first episode which featured on HBO back in 2011.
