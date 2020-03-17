'Game of Thrones' Actor Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Game of Thrones and The Fate of the Furious actor Kristofer Hivju has revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Hivju is most famous for playing Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO series GoT.

Hivju, a Norwegian actor, said he and his family are self-isolating upon hearing the news. Hivju said he is currently in Norway.

"We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he wrote. "There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."

"Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!" Hivju added.

On Monday, Hollywood actor Idris Elba also tested positive for coronavirus and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure. Hivju and Elba join Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson in the list of celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Read: Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus: ‘No Symptoms so Far’

Follow @News18Movies for more