Game of Thrones Actor Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Juhi Chawla Opens Up About Keeping Her Marriage a Secret

Game of Thrones and The Fate of the Furious actor Kristofer Hivju has revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Hivju is most famous for playing Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO series GoT.

Hivju, a Norwegian actor, said he and his family are self-isolating upon hearing the news."We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he wrote.

Actress Juhi Chawla broke many hearts when she secretly tied the knot with Indian businessman Jay Mehta in 1996. The Bollywood actress was at the peak of her career at the time. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Juhi opened up about why she kept her marriage under the wraps initially.

"That time you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway,” she said.

A throwback video of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, apparently from her school days, has surfaced on the Internet and is now being widely shared across social media platforms.

In the clip, Janhvi can be seen relishing on some coconut water with a friend as they make funny noises while sipping it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared two photos on Instagram including that of husband Saif Ali Khan and herself. The first picture shows Saif clad in a white coloured kurta pyjama reading a book in a room that looks like his study. While, it is true that the photo is quite artistic, but what really caught everyone’s attention was a photo of little Taimur that was kept on shelf.

Little Tim’s picture shows his finger in the mouth while he gazes into the camera. The photo has been put in a jet black colour frame. This unseen photo has fans in absolute awe with most of them calling it a priceless picture.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s older son Aryan Khan has once again made headlines for his all-new avatar. The 22-year-old, who is pursuing filmmaking at University of Southern California, is currently chilling with his friends at Cabo San Lucas, of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

In the images, which are going viral on Instagram, shows Aryan wearing a black long sleeved t-shirt and white shorts and sunnies. He was sporting a distinct ‘goatee’ that has caught the social media’s attention.

