Game of Thrones Actor Maisie Williams Says She is Tired of Pretending Who Everyone Thinks She Should be
Claiming that said she is far from perfect, Maisie Williams says she had many more good days than bad days.
Image: Twitter
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams says she is tired of pretending to be who everyone thinks she should be.
In a podcast Happy Place, hosted by Fearne Cotton, Williams opened up about her struggles with mental health and revealed that it was only last year that she started to have a clearer head, eonline.com.
"Last year, in my own personal life, I just went through a lot of real revelations where I was like I'm not very happy doing this and pretending everything was fine. That wasn't a public thing. But after going through that, now I've sort of tried to be a lot more genuine. It just becomes a lot more relaxing after that I think," she said.
"You just drop it all and that's when you can really have fun," she remarked.
Said the actress who got popular for her role as Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones, aired in India on Star World. Claiming that said she is far from perfect, Williams said she had many more good days than bad days.
She said, "I still lay in bed, like at 11 p.m., telling myself all the things I hate about myself. There's still a journey, I think. But at least dropping the act and just being who you truly are, that's definitely a first step. Not trying to be who you want me to be right now in this moment."
