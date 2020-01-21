Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Game of Thrones Actor Pilou Asbaek Reveals What Most Fans Say to Him in Person

Pilou Asbek better known for his role in HBO's Game Of Thrones as Euron Greyjoy recently appeared at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

IANS

Updated:January 21, 2020, 8:15 AM IST
Actor Pilou Asbaek, who is best known for his role of Euron Greyjoy in Game Of Thrones, accidentally used foul language on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

The Denmark native slipped while speaking to the media about the final season of the show, which was criticized a lot.

"You know what I get most now? Why did you guys f*** up Season 8?'," Pilou said.

After realizing his mistake, he defended himself by saying: "We would do that in Europe! In Europe, we can say that!"

He also recalled how the team was applauded for 15 minutes after the initial read-through over the script. According to him, the show had a perfect ending despite massive criticism.

"When we had the read-through at Belfast two-and-half years ago, we ended up standing and doing a standing ovation for 15, 20 minutes. It was a perfect ending but people were upset," Pilou added.

