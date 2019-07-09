Game of Thrones Actor Richard Madden Receives Honorary Degree Years After Missing His Graduation

Game of Thrones’ Robb Stark actor Richard Madden received the honorary degree 12 years after he missed his graduation. The actor, who was last seen as David Budd in Bodyguard, couldn’t stop smiling as he posed after receiving his honorary doctorate in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 32-year-old actor, who won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor recently, missed his graduation owing to his busy work schedule. However, the actor feels special to receive the degree after 12 years, as he missed it at that time due to a heavy work schedule.

Madden turned up to receive his degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where he graduated in 2007, dressed in a graduation gown and sunglasses. The actor, who belongs to Elderslie in Renfrewshire, Scotland, received his degree along with 300 graduates of the prestigious college, including lighting designer Paule Constable and soprano Margaret Marshall OBE.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland also took to Twitter to share the pictures of the actor receiving his degree. The tweet reads, “From Lord of Winterfell to a Bodyguard and most recently, Elton’s manager in #Rocketman, actor Richard Madden can now add Doctor of Drama to his list of titles as he received his Honorary Doctorate! #RCSgraduation”

On the work front, Madden is currently starring in a cinema biopic of Elton John, Rocketman. He will next appear in Steven Spielberg’s World War One drama, 1917, which has already begun filming in Glasgow.

