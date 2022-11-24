Wilko Johnson, the popular British guitarist of the 1970s pub-rock band, Dr. Feelgood, has passed away at age 75. The late artist, who played an instrumental role in the British punk-wave movement, transitioned to the heavenly abode on Monday, November 21, after fighting a long battle with terminal cancer. The news of his death was confirmed on Wednesday with an official announcement shared via his Twitter page. The statement revealed that the musician passed away at his home. No further details were given, but the family of the guitarist thanked fans for lending them privacy to grieve the loss.

“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” read the announcement.

It was back in early 2013, that the musician was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer and was told by medical practitioners about his slim chances of making it out alive. However, a year later, after undergoing major surgery, he was declared cancer-free. Hailing from Canvey Island, Essex, Johnson rose to fame with Dr Feelgood, whose driving R&B rock and guitar expertise majorly influenced English punk music. After cutties ties with Dr. Feelgood, he joined Ian Dury and The Blockheads back in the 1980s. He later created his own Wilko Johnson Band.

In addition to his musical career, Johnson also played a small role in the hit fantasy web show Games of Thrones. For those unaware, he essayed the role of the mute executioner Ser Ilyn Payne. Notably, it was his maiden acting onscreen cameo and remained to be his last. He appeared in a total of three episodes in season 1 and one in season 2.

He is survived by his two sons.

