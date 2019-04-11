English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: 'Game of Thrones' Actors Can't Spell the Names of 'GoT' Characters Either & It's Hilarious
Even the 'Game of Thrones' stars can't spell Daenerys Targaryen.
Image courtesy: A still of Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones Season 4 (HBO)
Sandor Clegane or Melisandre? Gregor Clegane? Neddard? How do you spell the name of the character played by Natalie Dormer? Margaery Tyrell? Or for that matter, Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen?
Game of Thrones actors can't spell the names of these characters either.
In an interview with LA Times, the actors behind Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and more how to spell the Mother of Dragons' name, and here what happens next:
Game of Thrones is set to premiere exactly three days from today and all eyes are set on who will claim the Iron Throne. With so many characters and plot lines, each converging into the the other, the ending is bound to get complicated, and the biggest challenge for the makers (David Benioff and D B Weiss) remains how to devise a befitting climax to a show that has been almost a decade in the running.
The finale season, which will consist of seven episodes in total, will pit the white walkers, lead by the Night King, against all the living souls. It remains to be seen how the much-talked about ending shapes up. The first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on April 14, (April 15 in India).
Can cast members of #GameOfThrones spell Daenerys Targaryen? We asked and... it's not pretty. https://t.co/T3sNG1q5GD pic.twitter.com/qA42iO65sx— LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) April 10, 2019
