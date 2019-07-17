Game of Thrones Actors Maisie Williams, Alfie Allen React to Emmy Nominations

On Tuesday night, Emmy Nominations were announced in several categories. HBO's long running fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones led the nominations chart with 32 nods, as HBO also became the network with most number of cumulative nominations (137) under its belt.

Amazon Studio’s comedy-series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel got 20 nominations and HBO’s Chernobyl, a recreation of the 1986 Russian nuclear power disaster, had 19.

Game of Thrones actors Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Trath), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), among others in technical fields, received acknowledgement for their efforts and performances on the series.

Reacting to the announcement, Williams used a GIF to express her happiness. She has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her act as Arya Stark on the show.

Christie too took to Instagram to share a screenshot of her Best Supporting Actress nomination announcement and wrote, "I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!!!!????!?!!?!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU UNIVERSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #EmmyAwards #CANITTRULYBEREAL?????????? (sic)" She played Brienne of Tarth and this was her first nomination for the series. Lena Headey, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for GoT as well, congratulated her co-star over the nomination. The actress wrote, "GWENDOLINE."

Allen took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Wow. Was not expecting that."

The Emmy awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept 22.

