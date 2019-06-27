Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones Actress Maisie Williams to Star in New Comedy Show

Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark from the hugely popular Game of Thrones is all set to return to the screen in a Sky original comedy with the working title Two Weeks to Live.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones Actress Maisie Williams to Star in New Comedy Show
Maisie Williams. Image: Reuters
Loading...

Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark from the hugely popular Game of Thrones is all set to return to the screen in a Sky original comedy with the working title Two Weeks to Live. The show has been described as "a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series has been written by Gaby Hull and will be produced by Kudos. The show revolves around Kim Noakes, to be played by Maisie, a strange young misfit who was "just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances." The plot summary further adds, "Following his death, her mother whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques."

According to Sky, now all grown up, Noakes sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honoring her father’s memory.

Speaking about the new development, Williams said in a statement posted on the company’s official website, "Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks to Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!"

The series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, managing director content at Sky, and Mountague. Josh Cole is the commissioning editor, Sky.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram