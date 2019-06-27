Game of Thrones Actress Maisie Williams to Star in New Comedy Show

Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark from the hugely popular Game of Thrones is all set to return to the screen in a Sky original comedy with the working title Two Weeks to Live. The show has been described as "a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series has been written by Gaby Hull and will be produced by Kudos. The show revolves around Kim Noakes, to be played by Maisie, a strange young misfit who was "just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances." The plot summary further adds, "Following his death, her mother whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques."

According to Sky, now all grown up, Noakes sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honoring her father’s memory.

Speaking about the new development, Williams said in a statement posted on the company’s official website, "Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks to Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!"

The series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, managing director content at Sky, and Mountague. Josh Cole is the commissioning editor, Sky.

