Game of Thrones Actress Sophie Turner and Husband Joe Jonas Expecting First Child, Say Reports

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas fame are reportedly expecting their first child. The news was first shared by JustJared.com stating that the 23-year-old actress is pregnant, citing multiple sources.

A source told the news outlet that the couple has been keeping things very "hush hush" but friends and family are already privy to the news and "super excited for them". JustJared quoted another source as saying, "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

The couple, who got married in Las Vegas in May 2019, were last spotted together earlier this month during a night out in London. The news of the couple's pregnancy was met with a lot of fanfare on social media, with a number of Twitter users congratulating the couple.

While one user posted, "Sophie turner being pregnant just made my entire life better," another said that Sophie and Joe would make the best parents." A third user even brought in the Game of Thrones reference, stating that the "Prince/ Princess of North is coming..."

"Omgeee Joe is going to be such an amazing cute daddy & sophie a beautiful mommy," posted another user.

Here's how fans reacted to the news:

Sophie turner being pregnant just made my entire life better. — lizzzz (@Mistahh_Brownn) February 12, 2020

sophie turner and joe jonas are going to make the best parents pic.twitter.com/m0C8xh4LcJ — tasnim saw birds of prey x2 (@FlLMSLOUIS) February 12, 2020

SOPHIE TURNER IS PREGANTPRINCE/PRINCESS OF NORTH IS COMING I’M— pic.twitter.com/kCXpI7LMNW — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) February 12, 2020

Omgeee Joe is going to be such an amazing cute daddy & sophie a beautiful mommy #JoeJonas #SophieTurner #babyjonas https://t.co/raRqJslWcZ — Yvette♡ (@Natali3didit) February 13, 2020

Omg Sophie Turner is pregnant can’t wait for the baby. Congratulations @joejonas and @sophieturner what a great news. Best wishes and lots of love and prayers #SophieTurner #JoeJonas — Varsha Chooranolickal Martin (@MartinVarsha) February 13, 2020

Representatives for both Joe and Sophie have not commented on the developments yet, JustJared reported.

