English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones: Among Rose Leslie's Scenes, Her Death Sequence is Kit Harington's Favourite
Game of Thrones is currently in its eighth and final season.
Kit Harington. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Actor Kit Harington, who plays the role of Jon Snow in HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones—which is currently in its eighth and final season—says his favourite scene that his actress-wife Rose Leslie did for the show happened to involve her tragically dying in his arms as a bloody battle continued around them.
"I liked her death. I know, it sounds bizarre. I thought she nailed that. And it's the first time in Game of Thrones that slow motion was used. I think it's a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots," Harrington told people.com.
Harington and Leslie first sparked up relationship rumours in 2012. After a brief split, the couple reconciled and later officially confirmed they were dating in 2016. They eventually got engaged in September 2017, and married in June next year.
On the show’s much-anticipated end, Harington had earlier said, “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight-nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"I liked her death. I know, it sounds bizarre. I thought she nailed that. And it's the first time in Game of Thrones that slow motion was used. I think it's a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots," Harrington told people.com.
Harington and Leslie first sparked up relationship rumours in 2012. After a brief split, the couple reconciled and later officially confirmed they were dating in 2016. They eventually got engaged in September 2017, and married in June next year.
On the show’s much-anticipated end, Harington had earlier said, “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight-nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hales Withdrawn from All England Squads, to Miss World Cup
- Will Dimple Yadav, Only One in 3 Decades to Enter Lok Sabha Unopposed, Manage Hat-trick in Kannauj?
- Apple Has a Solid Reason For Cracking Down on Third Party Screen Time Apps - Your Privacy
- Joe Russo's Cameo in Avengers Endgame is a Milestone in LGBTQ Representation in Pop Culture
- 'Want To Impress My Wife Every Match': Russell Tells Better Half Jassym
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results