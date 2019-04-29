Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones: Among Rose Leslie's Scenes, Her Death Sequence is Kit Harington's Favourite

Game of Thrones is currently in its eighth and final season.

IANS

Updated:April 29, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones: Among Rose Leslie's Scenes, Her Death Sequence is Kit Harington's Favourite
Kit Harington. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Actor Kit Harington, who plays the role of Jon Snow in HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones—which is currently in its eighth and final season—says his favourite scene that his actress-wife Rose Leslie did for the show happened to involve her tragically dying in his arms as a bloody battle continued around them.

"I liked her death. I know, it sounds bizarre. I thought she nailed that. And it's the first time in Game of Thrones that slow motion was used. I think it's a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots," Harrington told people.com.

Harington and Leslie first sparked up relationship rumours in 2012. After a brief split, the couple reconciled and later officially confirmed they were dating in 2016. They eventually got engaged in September 2017, and married in June next year.

On the show’s much-anticipated end, Harington had earlier said, “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight-nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram