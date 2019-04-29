Game of Thrones: Among Rose Leslie's Scenes, Her Death Sequence is Kit Harington's Favourite

Actor Kit Harington, who plays the role of Jon Snow in HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones—which is currently in its eighth and final season—says his favourite scene that his actress-wife Rose Leslie did for the show happened to involve her tragically dying in his arms as a bloody battle continued around them."I liked her death. I know, it sounds bizarre. I thought she nailed that. And it's the first time in Game of Thrones that slow motion was used. I think it's a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots," Harrington told people.com.Harington and Leslie first sparked up relationship rumours in 2012. After a brief split, the couple reconciled and later officially confirmed they were dating in 2016. They eventually got engaged in September 2017, and married in June next year.On the show’s much-anticipated end, Harington had earlier said, “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight-nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”(With News18 inputs)