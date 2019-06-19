Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey Actors Join R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan shared the news of 'Game of Thrones' actor Ron Donachie and 'Downton Abbey' actress Phyllis Logan joining the cast of his upcoming directorial 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' via Instagram.

Updated:June 19, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey Actors Join R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect
Image of R Madhavan, Ron Donachie and Phyllis Logan, courtesy of Instagram
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is turning out to be one of the most followed and trending films of R Madhavan's career. First, his various looks in the film, which also includes him playing an aged man, caught the fancy of the fans and then it was made official that Madhavan will himself direct the film, pitting Rocketry: The Nambi Effect as a highly anticipated film for the actor. Now, there's news that Game of Thrones actor Ron Donachie and Downton Abbey actress Phyllis Logan have joined the cast of Madhavan's upcoming debut directorial. Donachie played Ser Rodrik Cassel in GoT and Logan plays Mrs Hughes in Downton Abbey.

On Tuesday, Madhavan shared the news of the two global actors joining the cast of Rocketry with an Instagram post. The picture shared by Madhavan shows him alongside the two actors as they pose all smiles for the camera. Captioning the image Madhavan wrote, "🚀#Rocketrythefilm .With the incredible Ron Donachie (Sir Roderick Cassel from #GOT) and the the Charming Phyllis Logan (Mrs Hughes from Downtown Abby). What a wealth of experience and honor it has been to have you part of this film. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. #actormaddy @actormaddy @rmadhavan @prajeshsen @vijaymoolantalkies @RockeryTheNambiEffect (sic)."

A few days ago, Madhavan roped in his Kannathil Muthamittal's co-star Simran Bagga, to play his on-screen love interest in Rocketry. The actor announced the same with a social media post that read, "15 years later. Thiru and Indira turn into Mr. & Mrs. Nambi Narayanan. #rocketryfilm @actormaddy #actormaddy #rocketrythenambieffect #15yearslater (sic)."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the Indian scientist and aerospace engineer from ISRO who was accused of being a spy and imprisoned for 50 days in a case that was later ruled to be false. The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

