'Game Of Thrones' Animated Spinoff In Early Stages Of Planning At HBO Max

Los Angeles: WarnerMedia is planning an animated spin-off to hit series “Game of Thrones” for streamer HBO Max. Sources toldThe Hollywood Reporter that the studio has begun holding preliminary meetings with writers about the potential animateddrama set in the same world.

The idea is believed to be in very early, exploratory stages, and there is no concept or creative team on board. The new project is part of a larger strategy to expand the world of creatorGeorge RR Martin’s fantasy drama.

WarnerMedia and HBO are currently working on “House of the Dragon”, a prequel series to “Game of Thrones”. The show is slated to premiere in 2022. “House of the Dragon” will document the buildup to the Targaryen civil war in Westeros that is known as the Dance of Dragons.

It was recently reported that HBO is also developing a series adaptation of George R R Martin’s “Tales of Dunk and Egg”, a prequel to the events of Game of Thrones”. The one-hour show is said to be based on the series of fantasy novellas which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of A Song of Ice and Fire”.