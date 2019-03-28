LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Game of Thrones' Announces Behind-the-scenes Documentary on HBO, to Air After Series Finale

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
'Game of Thrones' Announces Behind-the-scenes Documentary on HBO, to Air After Series Finale
Image courtesy: A still of Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones Season 4 (HBO)
A new Game of Thrones feature-length documentary is coming to HBO. The two-hour long documentary, titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, will air on May 19 exactly one week after the series finale.

Directed by British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, the documentary will give a sneak peek into behind-the-scenes of Game of Thrones' most-ambitious season.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland," according to HBO.

The documentary also interviews Game of Thrones cast and crew as they film during extreme storms and take on intense scenes while trying to keep show secrets from constant spoiler-seeking fans.

The final season of Game of Thrones has six episodes, and begins on Sunday, April 14. The last episode will air on May 19.

