English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Announces 'the Dead are Already Here' with Season 8 E3 Preview
The second episode of Game of Thrones titled 'A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms' aired today. The makers have now dropped a preview of the upcoming episode. See here.
A still from Game of Thrones Episode 3
Loading...
Game of Thrones streamed the second episode of the final season on Monday, leaving fans hankering for the much anticipated face-off between the living and the dead. However, towards the final moments of the chapter, titled A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms, the makers did reveal the arrival of Night King's army at the gates of Winterfell, and some worried soldiers. Now HBO has dropped a 40-second preview trailer of the upcoming episode that will stream on Monday, April 27.
The clip opens with a montage of foot soldiers, kings and queens, all prepped and ready for the deadliest battle of the series. Possibly the last one too. A tense background score adds to the tension and fear hidden inside everyone's heart, which is also reflected on the faces that follow in quick cuts- Varys, Tyrion, Sansa and Samwell among others.
Pace picks up fast and the few next shots show a worn out Jon Snow in the middle of a battle, not very hopeful of what lies ahead of him and a scared Arya running through lonely and dark hallways. One shot shows the Hound and Beric inside a compound facility, hinting the walkers are gaining grounds sooner than expected, while another shows an armed Theon, who has vowed to protect Bran.
The preview ends with a charged up Ser Brienne, commanding the soldiers by her side. Recalling Episode 2, where Jaime asks Brienne to let him fight alongside her, we do see him in the final shot. The clip also shows the first glimpse of the Night King riding Daenery’s Rhaegal, while emerging from the fog.
See Game of Thrones Episode 3 preview here:
Also Read: Game of Thrones S8 E2 Review: Emotions Overflow Right Before the Endgame Begins
Follow @News18Movies for more
The clip opens with a montage of foot soldiers, kings and queens, all prepped and ready for the deadliest battle of the series. Possibly the last one too. A tense background score adds to the tension and fear hidden inside everyone's heart, which is also reflected on the faces that follow in quick cuts- Varys, Tyrion, Sansa and Samwell among others.
Pace picks up fast and the few next shots show a worn out Jon Snow in the middle of a battle, not very hopeful of what lies ahead of him and a scared Arya running through lonely and dark hallways. One shot shows the Hound and Beric inside a compound facility, hinting the walkers are gaining grounds sooner than expected, while another shows an armed Theon, who has vowed to protect Bran.
The preview ends with a charged up Ser Brienne, commanding the soldiers by her side. Recalling Episode 2, where Jaime asks Brienne to let him fight alongside her, we do see him in the final shot. The clip also shows the first glimpse of the Night King riding Daenery’s Rhaegal, while emerging from the fog.
See Game of Thrones Episode 3 preview here:
Also Read: Game of Thrones S8 E2 Review: Emotions Overflow Right Before the Endgame Begins
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones S8 E2 Review: Emotions Overflow Right Before the Endgame Begins
- A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Election, For Real.
- Shah Rukh Khan on MeToo: We Need to Respect This Enough to Ensure It Doesn't Become Just a Fad
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Veteran Seamer Hassan Only Surprise in Afghanistan World Cup Squad
- Parked Tesla Model S Catches Fire in China, Team Sent to Investigate – Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results