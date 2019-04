Game of Thrones Announces 'the Dead are Already Here' with Season 8 E3 Preview

Game of Thrones streamed the second episode of the final season on Monday, leaving fans hankering for the much anticipated face-off between the living and the dead. However, towards the final moments of the chapter, titled A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms, the makers did reveal the arrival of Night King's army at the gates of Winterfell, and some worried soldiers. Now HBO has dropped a 40-second preview trailer of the upcoming episode that will stream on Monday, April 27.The clip opens with a montage of foot soldiers, kings and queens, all prepped and ready for the deadliest battle of the series. Possibly the last one too. A tense background score adds to the tension and fear hidden inside everyone's heart, which is also reflected on the faces that follow in quick cuts- Varys, Tyrion, Sansa and Samwell among others.Pace picks up fast and the few next shots show a worn out Jon Snow in the middle of a battle, not very hopeful of what lies ahead of him and a scared Arya running through lonely and dark hallways. One shot shows the Hound and Beric inside a compound facility, hinting the walkers are gaining grounds sooner than expected, while another shows an armed Theon, who has vowed to protect Bran.The preview ends with a charged up Ser Brienne, commanding the soldiers by her side. Recalling Episode 2, where Jaime asks Brienne to let him fight alongside her, we do see him in the final shot. The clip also shows the first glimpse of the Night King riding Daenery’s Rhaegal, while emerging from the fog.See Game of Thrones Episode 3 preview here:Also Read: Game of Thrones S8 E2 Review: Emotions Overflow Right Before the Endgame Begins Follow @News18Movies for more