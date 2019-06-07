Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes Video Shows Jon Snow Gagging After Romantic Kiss with Daenerys

HBO shared the behind-the-scenes video of Kit Harington gagging after kissing Emilia Clarke in a scene from Winterfell in Game of Thrones Season 8 episode 1.

Updated:June 7, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes Video Shows Jon Snow Gagging After Romantic Kiss with Daenerys
A still of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) from Game of Thrones.
While Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen seemed like the perfect couple in Game of Thrones, actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington seemed to share a rather goofy relationship in real life. The apparent show of love and affection were for the camera only. A video that HBO shared is proof that the actors shared no such bond off screen.

In the behind the scenes video, soon after the Jon and Dany kiss each other in Winterfell, Kit is caught on camera, gagging. One moment he is in his lover boy mode with the actress, and soon as the director says cut, Kit gags. The kissing scene is from season 8 episode 1, when Dany and Jon go into the snowy mountains and Jon rides a dragon for the first time. It was captured in front of a green screen.

The gagging scene is in this video, at 13:53.

Well, we do not know whether Kit was really gagging or pretended to, just to tease Emilia. She's not the only woman Kit has kissed on GoT. We bet he didn't gag while kissing Rose Leslie, who played Jon Snow's lover Ygritte in the earlier seasons, and is Kit's real-life wife now.

In the show, none of Jon's love affairs have a happy ending. Ygritte is killed during a fight in Winterfell, and Jon is forced to kill Daenerys in order to stop her from unleashing more destruction to fulfill her ambitions.

Game of Thrones ended last month amid a lot of fan fury about the scripting of the last season of one of the most-watched television shows in the world. Many did not like the character arcs of some of the major characters like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

While most of the actors have moved on in life, it has been reported that Kit checked into a rehab facility ahead of the airing of the finale episode, to deal with his alcohol issues. His wife Rose Leslie, who has been supportive of Kit's decision and is helping him overcome his issues.

Emilia, on the other hand, is busy with her film projects. She will soon be seen in Last Christmas, alongside Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding.

