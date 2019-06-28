Game of Thrones Cast Reunites to Watch BTS Footage and 'They Can't Keep it Together'

Game of Thrones cast members, namely Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kit Harington, gathered for a special reunion to watch their younger selves perform on the big screen. The segment hosted by famous talk show convenor Conan O'Brien left the likes of Williams, Turner, Wright and Harington cringing after they saw themselves perform and we have to admit some reactions captured at the time of this reunion are quite hilarious to watch.

The snippet video from the upcoming special shows has the aforementioned stars reacting to behind-the-scenes footage of HBO's fantasy-drama series that ran for a collective of 73 episodes between 2011 and 2019 and they can't help but get embarrased and shocked to see the compiled footage. Needless to say the screening elicited laughter and some cussing.

A segment of the teaser video has Turner adressing the camera, while on the sets of GoT during 2010-11 and she takes us through the timeline of her friendhip with Williams that eveolved further as years progressed. Dressed as her character Sansa, Turner says, "Me and Maisie are best friends on sets. We met in the auditions." A younger Williams, dressed as Arya says, "We get along really well. The most fun I had was working with Sophie. She is my best friend and who gets to work with their best friends."

The clip continues on similar lines, with each one recounting tear-jerking moments from the time of filming of the series.

Watch the snippet video featuring Williams, Turner, Wright and Harington here:

The special video is for the Blu-ray collection titled Game of Thrones: The Complete Series, which comes out in December.

