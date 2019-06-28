Game of Thrones Cast to Make Its Last San Diego Comic Con appearance, Fans Tweet Disappointment

The upcoming San Dieogo Comic Con will host the Game of Thrones cast one last time after the show ended this year on May 19. While the fans have not been quite happy with the storyline and production of the last season of the popular HBO-series, the showmakers have announced that certain members of the cast and showrunners will be attending the SDCC for one last time.

However, considering the negative response and reviews by the fan, some are still wondering if attending SDCC is a good idea for them after all.

The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of the popular HBO series. With the tweet that read, “#GameofThrones is coming to San Diego @Comic_Con. #GoTSDCC”, the showmakers posted a teaser video revealing the news.

The GoT panel for San Diego Comic Con 2019, scheduled between July 18 and July 21, will have Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Conleth Hill (Varys), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont) and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in attendance.

However, the announcement hasn’t received a positive response either from the fans. While one twitter user wrote, “Are you coming to discuss Season 8 saying ‘we kinda forgot that we were filming the end’”, another questioned, “Are you bringing the Director’s Cut of season 8, where all of the scenes from Episodes 3-6 are replaced with better ones?”

Check out all the comments from the angry fans here:

Are you bringing the Director's Cut of season 8, where all of the scenes from Episodes 3-6 are replaced with better ones? — Saephon (@saephon_gg) June 27, 2019