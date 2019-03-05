LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Game Of Thrones: Cersei Lannister Aka Lena Headey 'Broke Down in Tears' After Filming Her Last Scene

Cersei Lannister aka Lena Headey revealed that she was "devastated" after wrapping her final 'Game of Thrones' scene.

News18.com

Updated:March 5, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
Lena Headey's character of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones is so wicked that she will do anything for power. She is cold and emotionless. One may hate her but one can't ignore her.

Her role earned her global recognition since its premiere. Now, as the show reaches the ending, Headey is getting emotional about it. She has revealed that she was "devastated" after wrapping her final Game of Thrones scene.

While talking about the highly-anticipated finale season— which premieres on April 13 on HBO— the actress spoke out about her last memories of filming the show, revealing that she cried following her last day on set.

"I thought I wasn’t going to let myself get to that point because I had the last day to get through," Headey said. "And then when I left and I got in the car, I broke down in tears and I was ... devastated."

In August 2018, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Cersei's brother and sometimes lover, Jaime Lannister, told the Huffington Post that he, too, cried after wrapping the series.

"It was a little bit emotional at the very, very end. It’s also just a build-up because throughout the season we had a lot of teary goodbyes and farewell dinners."

He continued, "When my turn came around, I really didn’t think it was going to phase me, but I have to admit that right when they said, 'This is a series wrap for Nikolaj,' there might have been a tiny bit of moisture in the air, just around my eyes."

