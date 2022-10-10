Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister Aka Lena Headey Gets Married for 3rd Time; Sophie Turner Attends Wedding

Several pics from Lena Headey’s wedding with actor Marc Menchaca are doing rounds on the internet. And, it looks like the Game of Thrones reunion fans have been waiting for. Best known for playing the ruthless Queen Cersei Lannister, Headey tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy on Thursday. Her Game of Thrones co-star, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Conleth Hill (Lord Varys), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark), and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) along with her husband singer Joe Jonas, were in attendance.

Headey sported a strappy white dress and a veil for her dreamy wedding. While Menchaca wore a three-piece suit and a pink tie with a beige hat. The newly married couple look all smiles as they gaze at each other. Her co-stars seemed to be having a grand time celebrating as she said “I do” under the sunny sky. The Game of Thrones stars were smiling ear-to-ear as they pose for the lens. All of them sported a casual look in some snaps and donned their suits and dresses for the wedding. Check them out here:

Menchaca is best known for his role in Ozark, Homeland, and She’s Lost Control. He was co-director, co-writer, and lead actor of the 2013 Heartland Film Festival Award Winning movie This Is Where We Live. Menchaca also won the best actor at the Breckenridge Film Festival in 2016 for his lead role in Reparation.

Headey was previously married to musician Peter Paul Loughran in 2007. They have a son, Wylie Loughran, before the pair called it quits in 2013. The ‘300’ star then married director Dan Cadan in 2018 before they parted ways in 2019. The duo have a daughter, Teddy, together. Meanwhile, Menchaca and she began dating in 2020.

Headey is all set to make her directing debut with a thriller movie, Violet. It follows the journey of two women who meet while travelling solo. There is an instant connection, but neither of them is who they say they are. It is an adaptation of a best-selling novel by author SJI Holliday of the same name.

