2-min read

Game of Thrones: CG Animation is the Reason Ghost Was Not Petted by Jon Snow, Says Director David Nutter

After the latest episode of 'Game of Thrones' aired, there was a section of direwolf lovers that did not take kindly to the fact that Ghost was not petted by Jon Snow.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
Game of Thrones: CG Animation is the Reason Ghost Was Not Petted by Jon Snow, Says Director David Nutter
Image: Game of Thrones/HBO and Twitter
Seems like the Starbucks scandal was not all that was wrong with the latest episode of Game of Thrones. There was a section of direwolf lovers that did not take kindly to the fact that even after losing his ear in the battle against the Army of the Dead, Ghost was not petted by Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington. In fact, Jon seemed a frame too distant away from the animal and just walked past it, after acknowledging and bowing his head down from afar. That was Jon's reaction to the pet that has been a perennial protector of the Stark family, before he headed South for another war.

Talking to huffingtonpost.co.uk in the matter, David Nutter, a seasoned GoT director said, "Since the direwolves are kind of CG creations, we felt it best to keep it as simple as possible. And I think that it played out much more powerfully that way."

A certain section of animal lovers did not like the fact that CGI was a hindrance in Jon bidding Ghost a proper goodbye. One reaction read, "We couldn’t have Jon pet Ghost cuz we blew our CGI budget on the blood spraying out of Rhaegal’s throat. And Starbucks." (sic)




Check out some other reactions to David Nutter's comments:






















The latest episode of GoT, titled The Last of the Starks, has been drawing more flak than praise. First a Starbucks cup appeared in a scene, which was later taken down by HBO. In fact, the makers had to explain the blunder that many considered was of serious proportions.

In the Jon-Ghost dynamic, we will have to see how far does David's explanation help his case.

Follow @News18Movies for more

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

