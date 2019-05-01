Take the pledge to vote

GoT Cinematographer on Battle of Winterfell Being Too Dark: People Don't Know How to Tune Their TVs

Sunday's episode of 'Game of Thrones'-- The Long Night-- was criticised for being too dark.

May 1, 2019
Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones-- The Long Night-- was criticised for being too dark. A lot of viewers complained that the dim lighting on the episode was making it hard for them to watch what’s happening on screen.

The 80-minute episode depicted the Battle of Winterfell, which to came to an end with the destruction of the Night King. Soon after the episode aired, fans took to social media to express displeasure over the dim-lit episode.

However, Thrones cinematographer Fabian Wagner has defended his work and said the show has "always been very dark", recommending viewers to avoid watching on phone or in places that are lit up.

"A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly. A lot of people also, unfortunately, watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway," Wagner told Wired.

In another interview with TMZ, Wagner said the battle scenes were intended to be dark, claustrophobic and disorienting -- like they would be in real life -- but not confusing.

"We tried to give the viewers and fans a cool episode to watch. I know it wasn't too dark because I shot it," Wagner added.

Wagner has served as the director of photography on some of the best episodes of Thrones, including Battle of the Bastards and The Winds of Winter.

