Game of Thrones Climax Could have been Different if These Fake Scenes were Included
A documentary titled 'The Last Watch' was released by HBO, which offers a glimpse of what went into making the series come alive on screen.
Image of actors Faye Marsay and Tom Wlaschiha from Game of Thrones
The latest offering from the makers of Game of Thrones, an HBO documentary titled The Last Watch, provides quite a bit of insight into what went into creating the biggest fantasy-drama show in the history of television. And yes, that also includes shooting fake scenes to keep the plot details from getting spoiled.
In a major reveal, executive producer of the hit HBO series, Bernadette Caulfield pointed out they brought in Jaqen H'ghar (Tom Wlaschiha), who trains Arya Stark in Braavos, and The Waif (Faye Marsay), H'ghar's disciple who was killed off by Arya in season 6, to Seville, all just to keep fans guessing about what happens in the finale.
Behind-the-scenes footage from The Last Watch shows the two actors in their respective looks as they intently discuss something with showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss in the halls of the King's Landing.
"We have The Waif coming in because so many people think that Arya is dead and The Waif killed her," Caulfield explained in the documentary. "We have Jaqen, who's also another House of Black and White character."
In actuality, what they were shooting at a parallel location was the scene in which the meeting among the houses of Westeros in the dragon pits is happening, which was also shot in Seville. The particular scene from Westeros appears in Episode 6 of Season 8.
Caulfield added, "It's very hard to keep the cast quiet, because when in Spain, you're going to eat and drink. They're going to be out and about, so we brought in a few ringers. So they won't know what's happening. It'll be a big surprise no matter what."
Some of the other decoy actors flown in to Seville were Vladimir Furdik, who played the Night King and Kit Harington (Jon Snow), who is not even in the scene at Dragon Pits.
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is available for streaming on Hotstar.
