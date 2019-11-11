Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill Denies Being the Person Behind Coffee Cup Blunder

Emilia Clarke was initially blamed by Sophie Turner for the mistake during Jimmy Falon's talk show. However, there are no clear cut answers yet.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
But who left the coffee cup?

Emilia Clarke had earlier revealed that Conleth Hill was the real culprit behind the infamous coffee cup gaffe on Game of Thrones. However, Conleth Hill, who essayed the character of Varys in the hit television adaptation of George RR Martin's epic series, denied being responsible behind the show's much-hyped coffee cup controversy.

Viewers had taken to social media to point out the mistake during the final season of the show.

Speaking at Channel 4's Sunday brunch, the 54-year-old actor said he would need to have had Mr Man Arms' to leave a coffee cup there, adding that he "took a bullet for Emilia Clarke" and she sold him out, reported Daily Mail.

The report further added that Hill told the show that since there is no proof he did it, they could "accuse away," before going on to say that he would not make any comments until he had a lawyer and that it was not product placement.

Clarke who was initially blamed by Sophie Turner for the mistake during Jimmy Falon's talk show that Conleth, who played Varys in the show, had pulled her aside and told her that the coffee cup was his.

The popular fantasy epic that spanned eight seasons finished to mixed reviews with fans with many taking to social media with an online petition for an alternate ending.

