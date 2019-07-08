Game of Thrones Creators at Top of Google Search for 'Bad Writers'

Hell hath no fury like fans scorned! Or so it seems for fans of the recently concluded HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones based on George RR Martin's novel series of the same name. Following, what many fans felt was a dismal ending to a stunning series, it seems people are not ready to let the Game of Thrones showrunners off the hook just yet.

Following petitions seeking the remake of the 8th season of Game of Thrones and to stop creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from writing and directing a new Star Wars movie, unhappy fans of the mega-hit HBO fantasy series have struck again.

A post made by an angry Reddit user now sees that when people Google search 'bad writers' they are met with a photo of HBO series' writers and creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. The post was initially discovered by Thrones fan site Winter Is Coming, which now appears as the top result for “bad writers.”

The original post was made following episode four of season eight (which aired in New Zealand on May 6), and asked people to "Upvote this post so it’s the first result when you google 'Bad writers.'"

Barely within two months, the post has garnered 47,200 up votes, and appears on the first page of search results for "bad writers", alongside news stories about the Reddit post.

More than 1300 people have commented on the Reddit post, mostly in support of it.