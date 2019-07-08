Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones Creators at Top of Google Search for 'Bad Writers'

The post was initially discovered by Thrones fan site Winter Is Coming, which now appears as the top result for “bad writers.”

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones Creators at Top of Google Search for 'Bad Writers'
A still from Game of Thrones.
Loading...

Hell hath no fury like fans scorned! Or so it seems for fans of the recently concluded HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones based on George RR Martin's novel series of the same name. Following, what many fans felt was a dismal ending to a stunning series, it seems people are not ready to let the Game of Thrones showrunners off the hook just yet.

Following petitions seeking the remake of the 8th season of Game of Thrones and to stop creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from writing and directing a new Star Wars movie, unhappy fans of the mega-hit HBO fantasy series have struck again.

A post made by an angry Reddit user now sees that when people Google search 'bad writers' they are met with a photo of HBO series' writers and creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. The post was initially discovered by Thrones fan site Winter Is Coming, which now appears as the top result for “bad writers.”

The original post was made following episode four of season eight (which aired in New Zealand on May 6), and asked people to "Upvote this post so it’s the first result when you google 'Bad writers.'"

Barely within two months, the post has garnered 47,200 up votes, and appears on the first page of search results for "bad writers", alongside news stories about the Reddit post.

More than 1300 people have commented on the Reddit post, mostly in support of it.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram